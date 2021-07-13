Paul talks with grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Seth Glier about his upcoming show on July 17th in Concord at the Capitol Center for the Arts summer concert series and his forthcoming album, The Coronation, coming soon. The recording is Seth’s sixth in an already notable career. Includes clips from the album and a look inside the new songs.
Capitol Closeup: Grammy-nominated musician Seth Glier
