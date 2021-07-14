Attorney Mike Lewis discussed the state Attorney General’s office investigation into the alleged abuse of over 300 boys and girls by state employees at the former Youth Detention Center in Manchester now the Sununu Youth Services Center.
Feltes & Cail with Attorney Mike Lewis
