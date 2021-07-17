The New England Take: Downtown Queen City Basketball Jam

A. J. hit the road and checked out the Downtown Queen City Basketball Jam on July 17th in Manchester’s Pulaski Park. He spoke with organizers Rob Azevedo and Manchester Baller’s Association‘s Carl Doucet, as well as Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. The event featured several games, live music, art, and food trucks, showing the community coming together as the world celebrates reopening after COVID-19. The event was presented by Granite State of Mind, Manchester Baller’s Association, and Intown Manchester.

