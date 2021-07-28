Capitol Closeup: Parenting a child with a disability, and making films about disability rights

Paul speaks with Dan Habib, the creator of award-winning, nationally broadcast documentary films on disability-related topics. Habb’s films have been nominated for Emmy awards, translated into 17 languages, and used worldwide to support inclusive education and disability rights. Dan’s son Samuel has a serious disability and lives in a wheelchair. In this broad ranging conversation, Paul and Dan talk about the challenges as well as the joys and opportunities of parenting a child with a disability.



Share this: Share

Reddit

