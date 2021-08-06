Beyond Politics: Insights from Bernie Sanders’ and John Lewis’ Right Hand Woman

Michaeleen Crowell was Chief of Staff to US Senator Bernard Sanders for 5 years. She was Senior Advisor to the Bernie 2016 presidential campaign. She built the social media empire that Senator Sanders uses to reach 25 million people each week. As if this wasn’t enough, she was Legislative Director for civil rights icon John Lewis before that.

Michaeleen joins the show to talk about how Bernie Sanders became a masterful inside player; how to pass bills in today’s divided Washington; what Republicans are saying behind the scenes in the Senate; what working for John Lewis was really like; what she learned playing Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Sanders campaign prep debates; and what the future of the progressive movement looks like.