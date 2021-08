Andrew North of Andrew North & the Rangers performs in studio and discusses his latest 12 track album “Phosphorescent Snack,” available now on all platforms. Get their dates and learn more about the band at https://www.andrewnorthandtherangers.com

Get the back episodes, watch the videos, and more at http://thenewenglandtake.com

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/newenglandtake