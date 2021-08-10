Beyond Politics: He Was the Chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court. One Night, His Son Attacked Him.

One night, New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice Justice Broderick awoke to find himself in the ICU. He had been attacked by his son. The story made national news. But it was only after the cameras left that the real story begins. Since that day, Justice Broderick has been on a journey of discovery and leadership on mental health in America. He’s working to improve understanding and awareness of mental illness in order to get rid of some of the myths, encourage discussion and treatment, and begin to change the unfair and shameful culture that surrounds mental health in America.

Today on Beyond Politics, a remarkable story of health, struggle, recovery, and hope, and a look at the reality of one of America’s greatest and least understood challenges.