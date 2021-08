Country artist Todd Hearon joins the show to promote his upcoming album Border Radio, share his musical journey, and tell the story of a guitar named “Mertle.” Get Todd’s music at http://toddhearon.bandcamp.com or all major online services.

Get the back episodes, watch the videos, and more at http://thenewenglandtake.com

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/ajkierstead