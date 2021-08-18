Facing The Future: Alzheimer’s Drug Has Big Costs and Many Questions

This week on Facing the Future, we turn to health care and the brewing controversy over Aduhelm, a new drug for treating Alzheimer’s Disease that was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Is it effective, will it be covered by Medicare and how much will it cost?

We’ll ask Josh Gordon, Director of Health Policy at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. Then we’ll look at where things stand in Washington as the two parties move from a bipartisan infrastructure bill to a one-party budget resolution. Concord Coalition Policy Director Tori Gorman and Steve Robinson join the conversation.