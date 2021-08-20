The Future of Covid: What We Know, and How to Get There

The Covid-19 pandemic has now been a central part of our lives for a year and a half. Along the way, our understanding of what this coronavirus is, what it does, and what we should do about it have evolved. In this episode, with all with the power of 20 months’ worth of worldwide scientific research behind us, we look at both the present and future of Covid — its risks, how to stop its spread, and how to protect ourselves; but also what is it going to take to end the pandemic conditions we’ve been living through and get ourselves to a new and better normal.

To explain all of this we have an outstanding scientist: Dr. Jodie Guest who is a Professor and Vice-Chair in the Department of Epidemiology at the Rollins School of Public Health and School of Medicine at Emory University.