Beyond Politics: What High Tech Innovation is Doing to Our Economy, Society, and Politics

The last 10 years have seen a breathtaking pace of technological innovation in every area of our economy and society. These days, anyone on Earth with access to a mobile phone or laptop computer and the connection to the Internet can access almost the entire sum total of human knowledge with the click of a button. American high-tech companies are creating whole new industries along with millions of jobs and millions of dollars. At the same time, all of this new innovation brings complicated questions about privacy, security, economic balance, and government regulation.

One of America’s undisputed leaders in navigating all of these issues is Rob Atkinson. He’s the founder and President of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), recognized as the world’s top think tank for science and technology policy. The New Republic has named Rob of the “three most important thinkers about innovation.” He’s the author of many books, a leader on countless government boards and councils, he’s testified numerous times before the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, and he appears frequently on news and public affairs programs on BBC, CNBC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, NPR, and NBC Nightly News.