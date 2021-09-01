Beyond Politics: Mars, Venus, and Beyond: The Fascinating Science Happening Right Now

There’s so much in the news these days — much of it depressing — that it’s hard to pick our heads up and see what else is going on. It turns out that there’s a lot, especially if you pick your head all the way up and look out to other worlds and some of the most exciting frontiers in science.

Today, we talk about all of these fascinating developments with “The SKYGUY.” John Gianforte is an Astronomer and Director of the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Observatory. He is also a Science Writer, and Adjunct Faculty member at Granite State College, in New Hampshire.