Beyond Politics: New Polling Showing Trouble for Biden and the Democrats

In recent weeks, Afghanistan, the Delta surge, Hurricane Ida, and mixed economic news have changed what’s on voters’ minds, and driven new and more negative perceptions of elected leaders and policies in the U.S. Joe Biden is significantly down, as are views of the Democratic Party and the state of the country overall.

One of the very best polls in New Hampshire or around the country tracking these views comes from the Saint Anselm College Survey Center. The Executive Director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm is Neil Levesque…he oversees this poll, and he joins us to discuss what it says about the current state of politics in America.