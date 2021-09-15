The New England Take: Tony Schinella on “Navigating The Sordid Past Of Concord’s School District Charter”

Tony Schinella of the Concord Patch breaks down his article “Navigating The Sordid Past Of Concord’s School District Charter” on the unique situation of the Concord School District and upcoming chance for change. Read the full article at https://patch.com/new-hampshire/concord-nh/navigating-sordid-past-concord-s-school-district-charter

Get the back episodes, watch the videos, and more at http://thenewenglandtake.com

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/newenglandtake

