Facing The Future: Cutting it Close on Shutdown and Default

This week on Facing the Future, we’ll get a bipartisan view of a big week in Washington from two veteran Capitol Hill staffers, Bill Hoagland Senior Vice President of the Bipartisan Policy Center, and Joe Minarik Senior Vice President and Director of Research at the Committee for Economic Development. Concord Coalition Policy Director Tori Gorman, herself a veteran of many legislative battles, joins the conversation.

We’ll discuss a potential government shutdown, a debt limit standoff, and a Democratic “reconciliation” bill that would greatly expand social spending and raise taxes to pay for it. This isn’t quite the budgetary Super Bowl, but we’re certainly in the playoffs.