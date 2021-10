All paths have led to this day. The Biden agenda. Infrastructure. Child Care. Health Care. Funding for our entire government. Our entire country’s credit. The biggest issues have all converged in Congress today, and everything is hanging by a thread. Our Senate insider, former Chuck Schumer right-hand man on policy and legislation Ryan McConaghy, walks us through the standoff…what are people thinking, what are people doing, and where all of this could be going.

Share this: Share

Reddit