Reporter Ethan Dewitt of New Hampshire Bulletin talks to A. J. on WKXL in the Morning about Weyler’s committee resignations, changes to small school regulations, and the tension in school districts. Get more of their work at newhampshirebulletin.com
The Latest from NH Bulletin 10/8/21
