Author Magdi Semrau recently wrote an article for The Editorial Board arguing that the media is badly misleading the public on Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan, and explaining some of the massive political consequences that we could see. And the Democrats have not only let it happen, but they’ve also actively seeded their own problems. Magdi joins the show to walk us through a major media distortion happening right before our eyes, and what Democrats can do to salvage the situation.

