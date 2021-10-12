Debt Limits and Budget Madness with Bob Bixby of The Concord Coalition

Executive Director Bob Bixby of The Concord Coalition breaks down the current budget situation in Congress, including a breakdown of what the debt limit means and the disastrous political process it has become. Learn more about The Concord Coalition at https://www.concordcoalition.org and their show Facing the Future at https://www.nhtalkradio.com/?page_id=11321

Get the back episodes, watch the videos, and more at http://thenewenglandtake.com

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/newenglandtake