Beyond Politics: He called out the core problem with Facebook a year ago

One year ago today, political scientist EJ Fagan published an article called “End the Algorithm” on Tech Policy Press in which he identified the basic problem with Facebook: that it is powered by machine learning algorithms that favor outrageous, inflammatory, and degrading content.

Now, new revelations from Facebook product manager-turned-whistle-blower Frances Haugen have rocked the company, drawn the attention of the world, and completely confirmed everything that Professor Fagan wrote. The algorithm — which feeds Facebook’s basic business model built around maximizing engagement from users — is a one-way ticket to warping our brains and shaking the foundations of democracy.

Dr. Fagan joins us to discuss what we have learned, how deep the problem goes, and whether anything can be done to fix it.