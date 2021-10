State Representative Kris Schultz of East Concord joined the show from Washington as she was down there to support an increase in New Hampshire’s and the nation’s minimum wage.

We were also joined by “Kimberly“ who has worked as a server in New Hampshire restaurants for over 23 years. She gave her perspective on the fight to raise the minimum wage for all including the “sub-minimum wage” which is currently received by most waiters and waitresses in the state.