The New England Take: Deputy Commissioner D. J. Bettencourt, NH Insurance Department

New Hampshire Insurance Department Deputy Commissioner D. J. Bettencourt discusses the Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment kicking off, be sure to sign up between now and January 15, 2022. Also check out the NH Navigator Program for assistance at https://acanavigator.com/nh/home. This is a sponsored segment presented by the NH Insurance Department, learn more about them at https://www.nh.gov/insurance/



