The New England Take: Alli Fam, NHPR

Health & Equity Reporter Alli Fam of New Hampshire Public Radio discusses her reporting on the inconsistent tracking of COVID-19 vaccinations in the state, the confusion of adding boosters and children to the stats, and the role of health and equity reporting.

Read her article here: https://www.nhpr.org/nh-news/2021-11-04/cdc-covid-booster-nh-data

