Markets have been spooked by Omicron news in recent days. And Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales are down year-on-year. So which of these is a bigger concern, or are either of them really a bad sign at all? Also, Dorsey is OUT at Twitter, Amazon is taking over the shipping market, and what can we learn for business from the Patriots? Chris Hill of Motley Fool Money weighs in.

