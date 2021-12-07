Beyond Politics: How Dems Can Talk About Critical Race Theory According to Top Pollsters

Today, we’re thrilled to welcome back two friends of the show, Mario Broussard and Alex Ivey, who are Senior Vice President and Vice President of Research respectively at Global Strategy Group, one of the premier polling, research, and public affairs companies in America. They have been running an absolutely fascinating research project, Global Strategy Group’s bi-annual series, The Melting Pot: GSG’s Ongoing Look at Racial Politics in America, which is intended to take the temperature of Black America on political issues, social attitudes, and voting behavior.

As we observed in Mario and Alex’s last appearance on the show, Black Americans are the absolute core what the Democratic Party and turn out an engagement from these voters will be absolutely critical to determining the outcome of the elections in 2022 and beyond. Today, we tackle lessons learned from their research about Defund the Police and even more important, Critical Race Theory. How can Democrats talk about it when it is so politically dangerous? Our guests have the answer.