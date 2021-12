This week on Facing the Future, we discuss the outlook for the COVID-19 pandemic with Dr. Jodie Guest, an epidemiologist, and professor at the Rollins School of Public Health and School of Medicine at Emory University in Atlanta Georgia.

Then, we turn our attention to another problem we can’t seem to get rid of – the statutory debt limit. Our guest for this segment is Rachel Snyderman, an associate director with the Bipartisan Policy Center’s Economic Policy Project.