Beyond Politics: Corrupt Politician Comebacks, Dick Sweat, and Why Immigrants Are the Key to the Economy

Av Harris of the national fiscal responsibility advocacy group The Concord Coalition joins the show to share insights from his experience working for some of the most colorful — and colorfully named — politicians in America and to explain the new Concord Coalition report on why immigrants will be so vital to maintaining economic growth in the future.

Also, what’s up with the Congressional Budget Office saying that the Build Back Better bill won’t add to the deficit, and then saying well, if you did a bunch of other stuff, it would? Is that actually a meaningful way to look at this (the Concord Coalition says yes, Matt says no), or just fodder for scoring political points?