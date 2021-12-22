Artful Living with Jessica Bell

Today’s guest on Artful Living is Jessica Bell. A young lyric soprano from Manchester, NH, Jessica, and Jane discuss the challenges and joys of becoming an operatic soprano.

Jessica Bell is a lyric soprano from Manchester New Hampshire training to become an opera singer. She started singing opera with Piccola Opera in 2017 and has sung in both youth and emerging artist productions such as Dido and Aeneas, Hansel and Gretel, The Magic Flute, and Die Fledermaus.

This past summer she got the opportunity to intern at Piccola’s Youth Opera Festival, and participate in Piccola’s Emerging Artist Opera Festival. She is currently a sophomore at Gordon College studying music education and vocal performance.