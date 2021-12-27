Beyond Politics: Black Holes, Killer Asteroids, and Alien Radio Signals

We call the show Beyond Politics for a reason, and today, we once again step way beyond politics for a fun conversation with astronomer John Gianforte about all of the fascinating news in space and astronomy.

What are we going to see with our new $10 billion telescope? Can we stop killer asteroids with a spaceship, like something out of a movie? And what can we learn from the brief few days where scientists thought we might have finally gotten a message from extraterrestrial intelligence, and in our own galactic backyard?