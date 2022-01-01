The New England Take: Bail Reform in New Hampshire and SB92

Buzz Scherr, Portsmouth Police Commission and Professor at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law, and Ross Connolly, Deputy Director of AFP-NH, discuss the impact of bail reform in New Hampshire and speak out against SB92 which will to undo their reform work. Hearings for SB92 start on January 5, 2022.

