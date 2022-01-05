Facing The Future: Socially Liberal – Fiscally Conservative | Birth of the Concord Coalition

This week on Facing the Future, we kick-off The Concord Coalition’s 30th anniversary year by talking with political strategist Kitty Kurth, who worked on the 1992 presidential campaign of former U.S. Senator Paul Tsongas. Later that year she became the first employee of the Concord Coalition when it was co-founded by Tsongas and former U.S. Senator Warren B Rudman. Kurth and I discuss how several of the themes of that campaign became the genesis of The Concord Coalition.

