Senior Reporter Annmarie Timmins of New Hampshire Bulletin talks to A. J. on WKXL in the Morning about the desperate situation in hospitals for non-COVID-19 related departments and the busy docket at the New Hampshire legislature hitting everything from dental benefits to abortion laws. Get more of their work at https://newhampshirebulletin.com
The Latest from NH Bulletin 1/7/22
Senior Reporter Annmarie Timmins of New Hampshire Bulletin talks to A. J. on WKXL in the Morning about the desperate situation in hospitals for non-COVID-19 related departments and the busy docket at the New Hampshire legislature hitting everything from dental benefits to abortion laws. Get more of their work at https://newhampshirebulletin.com