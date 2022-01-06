Great Ideas: Starship Might Change the World

In the last two years, former NASA engineer Casey Handmer has written a series of articles that come to a startling conclusion: Elon Musk’s “Starship” project at SpaceX has a real chance of changing everything about space travel, and with it, the world. It could revolutionize major industries, the economy, the technology we live with in the world around us, and the future of humankind. Sound like a stretch? Perhaps…but if even just a bit of this revolution comes to pass, Starship could make the world of ten or twenty years from now very different. So, today on Great Ideas, what is Starship, what does it mean, and why are the implications so profound?

