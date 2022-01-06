Beyond Politics: He taught the Harvard Course on the Insurrection

In the wake of the January 6 insurrection, a Harvard professor decided, in a matter of days, to teach a course that unfolded in real-time and dug deep into what happened on January 6th, the roots of the insurrection, and the still-developing understanding of the events of that day. So what did he and his students learn, and what can we say about the future now that we are a year out?

We wanted to bring the kind of insight that you get in a Harvard course to everybody, so we brought that professor onto the show today. Alexander Keyssar is the Matthew W. Stirling Jr. Professor of History and Social Policy at Harvard Kennedy School and author of “Why Do We Still Have the Electoral College?”