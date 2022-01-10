The New England Take: Tyler Brannen, Life & Health Director at the NH Insurance Department

Tyler Brannen, Life & Health Director at the New Hampshire Insurance Department, discusses the federal No Surprises Act, how it builds off of existing New Hampshire legislation, and the impact it will have for consumers and providers. This is a sponsored segment presented by the NH Insurance Department, learn more about them at https://www.nh.gov/insurance/

