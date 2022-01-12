The New England Take: Brett Wickard, Bull Moose Music

Brett Wickard, Founder of Bull Moose Music and President of Fieldstack, discusses founding Bull Moose, what moving to an employee ownership model looks like, and the new importance of technology to retail. Check out Bull Moose Music at https://www.bullmoose.com and Fieldstack at https://fieldstack.com

