Great Ideas: Can Some Simple Election Reforms Save Us From a Total Meltdown?

This week, Democrats are desperately trying to figure out how to fix Senate rules in order to pass two election and voting reform bills – the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act — that they believe could be all that stands between us and a total meltdown of our system of government in the next two years. So how big a threat is there to democracy, really? And how would these bills help?

Today, top election reform expert Alex Tausanovitch of the Center for American Progress answers both questions and describes what we need to do long-term to protect our freedom.