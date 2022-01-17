Beyond Politics | Emergency Podcast: Ohio Supreme Court Slams Republican Gerrymandering

The Supreme Court followed up its recent ruling on state district maps with a shot across the bow of state Republicans today, blasting their ludicrously gerrymandered Congressional map and sending it back to the drawing board. This is a big deal not just because of how it could affect the count in Congress, but also because it provides a blueprint for how Democrats can fight back against the assault on free elections by using a little focus and tactical smarts.

There’s a backstory to how we got here, and there’s no one better to tell it than one of its architects: former Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper, author of Laboratories of Autocracy about what Republicans are doing at the state level. We pulled him onto an emergency podcast to explain what happened, why it’s so significant and most important, what lessons Democrats elsewhere can learn.