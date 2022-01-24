The New England Take: NEA-NH’s Megan Tuttle on HB1255 and Divisive Concepts

Megan Tuttle, President of NEA New Hampshire, discusses the problems with the proposed expansion of the “teacher loyalty” bill (HB1255), how it compounds the existing problems of the “divisive concepts” bill, and the chilling effect of the enforcement for both of them. Learn more about the NEA-NH at https://neanh.org

