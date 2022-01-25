Capitol Closeup: New Hampshire’s Own Music Industry Titan

Paul speaks about music and the music business with Bob Lord, Composer, bassist, producer, and CEO of Parma recordings. Lord is the busiest guy in show business. Parma is a Grammy Award-winning, New Hampshire-based global recording company focused on expanding horizons in classical and jazz music. Bob Lord and Parma have worked with such diverse composers as Pete Townsend of The Who and Dan Brown, author of the DaVinci Code. As a musician, Bob Lord has just released a solo album called “Playland Arcade” a prog-rock extravaganza.

