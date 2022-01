This week on Facing the Future, we talk to one of the leading international experts on infectious disease, Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health. He was one of six Biden transition team COVID-19 advisors who recently urged the President to seek a new strategy on the pandemic and accept the new normal: the virus will be with us for a long time.

