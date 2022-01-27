Beyond Politics: A Top Pollster Explains the Impact of Americans’ Sour Mood on Biden, Dems, and Everybody in Office

Americans are sad, angry, and fed up these days…and with the lingering pandemic, high prices, and continued partisan bitterness, it’s understandable. So what is that doing to elected officeholders, voter perceptions of the two parties, and re-election prospects for everyone on the ballot in 2022? Neil Levesque of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics who oversees the top-rated St. Anselm’s poll walks through their latest findings, and what they mean for the direction of public opinion and politics as we head toward the mid-term elections.

