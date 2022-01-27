Great Ideas: Beyond Politics Crossover Episode | What is Happening in Ukraine, and What the US Should Do

In this crossover episode that appeared on the Beyond Politics Podcast, with the eyes of the world on Ukraine, we look at why Russia has pushed the world to the brink of war. Max Bergmann is a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, where he focuses on Europe, Russia, and U.S. security cooperation.

From 2011 to 2017, he served in the U.S. Department of State in a number of different positions, including as a member of the secretary of state’s policy planning staff, where he focused on political-military affairs and nonproliferation; special assistant to the undersecretary for arms control and international security; speechwriter to then-Secretary of State John Kerry; and senior adviser to the assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs. He helps us understand why there is a brewing conflict, what the options are, and what the path ahead should be.