The New England Take: Dr. Michael Calderwood, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

Dr. Michael Calderwood, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s Chief quality officer and an Infectious Disease expert, discusses the current ways COVID-19 is being treated, including the new drug Paxlovid, and the state of the vaccine. Learn more about Dartmouth-Hitchcok Medical Center at https://www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org

