The New England Take: Carl Szabo, NetChoice

Carl Szabo, Vice President and General Counsel at NetChoice, discusses the “American Innovation and Choice Online Act,” which is sponsored by Senator Amy Klobuchar and has successfully made it out of committee. He breaks down how it hurts competition, encourages higher prices for consumers, and unfairly targets specific companies. Learn more about NetChoice at https://netchoice.org

