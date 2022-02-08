Beyond Politics: The Plot to Steal the Presidency

Four months ago, our co-host Matt Robison wrote an article in Newsweek arguing that it was time for America to panic. He quoted from the government scholar Robert Kagan: “the United States is heading into its greatest political and constitutional crisis since the Civil War, with a reasonable chance over the next three to four years of incidents of mass violence, a breakdown of federal authority, and the division of the country into warring red and blue enclaves.”

Last week, a powerful and respected Washington voice published a comprehensive and detailed breakdown of how all of this is unfolding right before our eyes, and what we must start doing right now to stop it. He’s Matt Bennett, the Executive Vice President at Third Way, a leading Washington, DC think tank that aims to develop fresh thinking and moderate ideas. Matt joins the podcast (also available on video) to share the stunning details.