Capitol Closeup: You’re Not Saving Enough for College, and Now Your Costs Rising. What Should You do?

Financial planner Mike Morton tackles a listener question that many of us face: what do you do if you’re saving for a critical need in the future (i.e., college) and your situation changes? Especially if you didn’t think you could cover the full cost of college in the first place? And most especially if you are going to have even less to save than you had before?!? Do you take more risks? Save less for other needs? Panic??? Mike runs through the options (including a great trick to save on taxes and stretch your spending further) and how to think through one of the biggest financial challenges out there.

