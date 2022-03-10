Beyond Politics: Inside the How the US Government is Handling Ukraine

Max Bergmann (@maxbergmann) is a Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress and a former senior State Department official who is an expert on US-Europe-Russia relations. He takes us inside what is probably going on in the State Department, the White House, and other agencies right now as they make major decisions on issues like the Russian oil ban, no-fly zone, and other moves to counter Russia in its war with Ukraine. How does the process work, who does what, and how much more have government leaders worked out behind the scenes than they let on to the public?

