Paul speaks with Zandra Rice Hawkins and Sarah Robinson of Granite State progress about the assault on public education in New Hampshire, and how Governor Chris Sununu, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, and Republican legislators have teamed up with radical “free staters.” The good news? Unexpectedly positive results of recent school board elections show that Granite State parents and citizens care about public education and are determined to stand up against the right-wing attack.

