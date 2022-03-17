Beyond Politics: Cicely Simpson | Lessons from Politics on How to Pull Out Your C.H.A.I.R.

What happens to people who were deeply enmeshed in politics once they move “beyond politics?” What perspective do they gain working in our government and political system that applies to the normie world, and how does living in the rest of the world change their perspective on politics?

Cicely Simpson served as the Legislative Director for two Congressmen on Capitol Hill, and then became Executive Vice President of Public Affairs at the National Restaurant Association, where she was recognized by the newspaper The Hill as one of the Top Lobbyists in America in 2015, 2016, and 2017. But now she’s focused everything she’s learned into becoming a public speaker, leadership coach, author of the new book “Pull Up Your C.H.A.I.R,” podcaster, and Founder / CEO of Summit Public Affairs.